Disney on Ice heads to Knoxville’s Thompson-Boling Arena

The show promises “adventures filled with world-class skating, high-flying acrobatics and unexpected stunts.”
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Disney on Ice is coming to Knoxville! Mickey’s Search Party will be at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center from Oct. 19 to Oct. 22.

The show promises “adventures filled with world-class skating, high-flying acrobatics and unexpected stunts.” Families can check out any of the following shows:

Thursday, Oct. 19

7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 20

10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 21

11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 22

12 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Those interested in tickets can pick some up here.

