Disney on Ice heads to Knoxville’s Thompson-Boling Arena
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Disney on Ice is coming to Knoxville! Mickey’s Search Party will be at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center from Oct. 19 to Oct. 22.
The show promises “adventures filled with world-class skating, high-flying acrobatics and unexpected stunts.” Families can check out any of the following shows:
Thursday, Oct. 19
7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 20
10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 21
11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 22
12 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Those interested in tickets can pick some up here.
