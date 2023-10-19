Dream Maker hosts annual event to help East Tenn. kids with disease

The Dream Connection was created in 1985 to help kids with life-threatening or chronically debilitating illnesses.
Retired Dr. Ray Pais, will be honored at the B.J. Price Dream Maker Award Dinner for his...
Retired Dr. Ray Pais, will be honored at the B.J. Price Dream Maker Award Dinner for his service to the East Tennessee community.(The Dream Connection)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Dream Connection is holding its annual B.J. Price Dream Maker Annual Fundraiser event Thursday.

The organization helps children in East Tennessee who have life-threatening or chronically debilitating diseases. They build play structures, coordinate meet and greets with celebrities, provide dream vacations and more.

It all started in 1985 when founder B.J. Price helped a child visit her grandmother in California for one last time.

“That one dream has turned into over one thousand dreams and over 30 years of making dreams come true for the children and their families,” officials with the organization said.

The event kicks off at 6 p.m. at Marble Hall at Lakeshore Park with the silent auction closing at 7:30 p.m.

WVLT’s Ted Hall will be the emcee and introducing some Dream families.

