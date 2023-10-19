Early education program temporarily on lockdown after standoff situation

Staff at La Petite told not to let anyone outside.
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 6:05 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - La Petite Academy was on temporary lockdown Thursday afternoon, according to staff.

They were told that there was an armed man behind the Goldelm at Cedar Bluff apartments and to not let anyone out of the building.

Staff were told by police that it was, “all clear,” just before 6 p.m., according to staff.

A man was arrested following a standoff in the area, according to officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story.

