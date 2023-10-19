Final members of First Baptist Church group return home to Knoxville from Israel

Among the group was WVLT’s Alan Williams, who helped keep those of us stateside up to date with what the mission trip’s journey looked like.
Among the group was WVLT’s Alan Williams, who helped keep those of us stateside up to date with what the mission trip’s journey looked like.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It was a stressful and eventful couple of weeks for members of a First Baptist Church mission group who took a trip to Israel just days before an attack by Hamas spurred the country to declare war.

Now, the final members of the East Tennessee group have returned home, landing at McGhee Tyson Airport around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday. Senior Pastor Brent McDougal told WVLT News that the group was grateful to have made it back to the U.S.

Previous Coverage: Tennesseans in Israel during deadly attack, WVLT’s Alan Williams reports

“We are so grateful to have had safe travels, and all of our flights were on time,” McDougal said. “We did just fine, so after several days of chaos it feels great to be settled here with people we love.”

Among the group was WVLT’s Alan Williams, who helped keep those of us stateside up to date with what the group’s journey looked like. He and his wife made it back to Knoxville on Saturday.

Previous Coverage: WVLT’s Alan Williams, wife back home after being stuck in Israel

“This morning I was having coffee and I heard a loud explosion but it kind of sounded like a construction site to me,” Williams said, explaining the day of the original attack. “But then a server came up to me and told me that I needed to get in a safe place.”

That was the beginning of the group’s journey, which included a trip into Palestinian territory to escape the direct line of conflict and days spent searching for flights out of the area.

“We visited Bethlehem, that’s the sight of the church of the Nativity, which is Christ’s birth,” Williams said at the time. “We were going to make a turn; that turn was blocked because, what looked like a crater of something, maybe it was a missile or rocket that went off.”

Previous Coverage: ‘A rollercoaster’ | East Tennesseans waiting for loved ones to come home from Israel

Members of the mission trip split up to make looking for flights easier; some stayed in Israel while others, including Williams, moved into Jordan. After being split from their families, friends and even each other, the group is happy to be in the same place again: home.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing man - Taylor Boyle
Knox County Sheriff’s Office finds missing man
One person was killed after a structure collapse in Sharps Chapel, according to officials with...
One dead, 1 injured after structure collapse in Union Co.
Vol Basketball legend dies at the age of 76
Tennessee mourning loss of Vol Basketball legend
Scott County Sheriff’s Office arrests correctional employee after internal review
Scott County Sheriff’s Office arrests correctional employee after internal review
Police in China Grove said the body of 34-year-old Robert Paul Owens was found near an...
Groundskeeper mows around dead body thinking it was Halloween prop, police and family say

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley says winds and temperatures are up and down, before cooler...
Increasing winds and clouds today, with more rain and some storms ahead
Your headlines from 10/19 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: escaped rape suspect, East TN arson...
Catch Up Quick
A stressful, eventful couple of weeks for members of First Baptist Church who took a trip to...
Final members of First Baptist Church group return home from Israel
Fallen Army Spc. Jeremy Evans is remembered by his family.
‘He was my role model’ | Family remembers Knoxville soldier killed in training