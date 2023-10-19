Final members of First Baptist Church group return home to Knoxville from Israel

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It was a stressful and eventful couple of weeks for members of a First Baptist Church mission group who took a trip to Israel just days before an attack by Hamas spurred the country to declare war.

Now, the final members of the East Tennessee group have returned home, landing at McGhee Tyson Airport around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday. Senior Pastor Brent McDougal told WVLT News that the group was grateful to have made it back to the U.S.

Previous Coverage: Tennesseans in Israel during deadly attack, WVLT’s Alan Williams reports

“We are so grateful to have had safe travels, and all of our flights were on time,” McDougal said. “We did just fine, so after several days of chaos it feels great to be settled here with people we love.”

Among the group was WVLT’s Alan Williams, who helped keep those of us stateside up to date with what the group’s journey looked like. He and his wife made it back to Knoxville on Saturday.

Previous Coverage: WVLT’s Alan Williams, wife back home after being stuck in Israel

“This morning I was having coffee and I heard a loud explosion but it kind of sounded like a construction site to me,” Williams said, explaining the day of the original attack. “But then a server came up to me and told me that I needed to get in a safe place.”

That was the beginning of the group’s journey, which included a trip into Palestinian territory to escape the direct line of conflict and days spent searching for flights out of the area.

“We visited Bethlehem, that’s the sight of the church of the Nativity, which is Christ’s birth,” Williams said at the time. “We were going to make a turn; that turn was blocked because, what looked like a crater of something, maybe it was a missile or rocket that went off.”

Previous Coverage: ‘A rollercoaster’ | East Tennesseans waiting for loved ones to come home from Israel

Members of the mission trip split up to make looking for flights easier; some stayed in Israel while others, including Williams, moved into Jordan. After being split from their families, friends and even each other, the group is happy to be in the same place again: home.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.