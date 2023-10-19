‘He was my role model’ | Family remembers Knoxville soldier killed in training

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Angela Evans is the mother of Spc. Jeremy Evans, who died after his transport vehicle flipped on its way to a training site in Alaska. She said she had just spoken to her son before she heard the news.

“I talked to him the day before. He would always call before they went out and did maneuvers and we just talked about how much we love each other,” Angela said.

She served in the Navy, as did her father, and said her son was destined to serve his country.

“He was a wonderful son and grandson and brother,” Angela said.

Jeremy was stationed in Alaska for two years and lived there with his wife Sloan. They met in the band at Gibbs High School and were high school sweethearts. His younger sister, Ezree Evans, was also super close to the both of them. She said when she first heard the news of her brother’s death she couldn’t believe it.

“You kind of expect things to happen in conflict and not everyday maneuvers, so it was weird and it was definitely a shock,” said Ezree.

She said she always looked up to him. She even joined the band at Gibbs High School and the JROTC. She said it was hard being so far away from him.

“You know because even though I’m seven years younger than him, I did everything I could to protect him and especially him being so far away, I couldn’t. I’m thankful to everybody he was up there with, because they kept him safe when I wasn’t up there,” said Ezree.

The family returned from Alaska on Tuesday night, after attending a memorial service put on by Evans’ unit. It was the first time the family met his unit, even some of the people who were injured in the crash.

“One of his other friends, comrades whatever, his name is Stewart, had to be there at the memorial service yesterday. He was not taking no for an answer, in a wheel chair brace from here to here injured, but showed up. I know his pain level must have been high but he was there for Jeremy and Brian,” said Evans’ grandmother, Candace Beck.

The funeral motorcade will leave Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel at approximately 12:45 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 22, and proceed to Clear Springs Baptist Church at 1:15 p.m.

The family is then inviting friends and anyone who would like to pay their respects to a memorial service at Clear Springs Baptist Church from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. with a celebration of life following immediately after.

Family and friends will meet Monday, Oct. 23, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel at 2:45 p.m. to leave for a procession to the East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery for a committal service with full military honors at 3:30 p.m. before he is cremated.

Instead of flowers, the family requested that donations be made to the Gibbs High School Marching Band in Jeremy’s honor.

