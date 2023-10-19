How to celebrate National Make A Dog’s Day with Young-Williams

National Make A Dog’s Day is Sunday, Oct. 22.
National Make A Dog’s Day is Sunday, Oct. 22.
By Evan Lasek
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - National Make A Dog’s Day takes place on Sunday, Oct. 22, and it is a day dedicated to doing anything your dog enjoys.

This day is not just for your dog, but it is also for any shelter dog that does not have an owner yet. Young-Williams Animal Center has a lot of opportunities to make a shelter dog’s day as well.

“Treats 100%, not even a question. Going on a long walk. Take them somewhere fun and exciting. If they’re a slow kind of baby, lay on the couch with their favorite blanket,” said Danielle Peace, a volunteer with Young-Williams. “I mean, we all know what our babies love. And the shelter dogs, they love that too.”

There are lots of different ways to give our dog the best day ever and the animal shelter has ways that you can help dogs even if you don’t own one yourself.

“We have a doggy day trip program where you can run around town with them. We have groups where you can come in and make treats. We have an enrichment groups where we have the Girl Scouts and lots of different local companies will come by and make peanut butter treats for them that they freeze,” said Peace.

On top of things you can do to celebrate with a dog, Young-Williams is also cutting their adoption fee for adult pets (6+ months old) to $25 dollars from Oct. 20 to 22 and for each animal adopted from the shelter, $100 dollars will be donated back.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing man - Taylor Boyle
Knox County Sheriff’s Office finds missing man
One person was killed after a structure collapse in Sharps Chapel, according to officials with...
One dead, 1 injured after structure collapse in Union Co.
Vol Basketball legend dies at the age of 76
Tennessee mourning loss of Vol Basketball legend
Scott County Sheriff’s Office arrests correctional employee after internal review
Scott County Sheriff’s Office arrests correctional employee after internal review
Police in China Grove said the body of 34-year-old Robert Paul Owens was found near an...
Groundskeeper mows around dead body thinking it was Halloween prop, police and family say

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley says winds and temperatures are up and down, before cooler...
Increasing winds and clouds today, with more rain and some storms ahead
A stressful, eventful couple of weeks for members of First Baptist Church who took a trip to...
Final members of First Baptist Church group return home to Knoxville from Israel
Your headlines from 10/19 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: escaped rape suspect, East TN arson...
Catch Up Quick
A stressful, eventful couple of weeks for members of First Baptist Church who took a trip to...
Final members of First Baptist Church group return home from Israel