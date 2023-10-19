How to celebrate National Make A Dog’s Day with Young-Williams

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - National Make A Dog’s Day takes place on Sunday, Oct. 22, and it is a day dedicated to doing anything your dog enjoys.

This day is not just for your dog, but it is also for any shelter dog that does not have an owner yet. Young-Williams Animal Center has a lot of opportunities to make a shelter dog’s day as well.

“Treats 100%, not even a question. Going on a long walk. Take them somewhere fun and exciting. If they’re a slow kind of baby, lay on the couch with their favorite blanket,” said Danielle Peace, a volunteer with Young-Williams. “I mean, we all know what our babies love. And the shelter dogs, they love that too.”

There are lots of different ways to give our dog the best day ever and the animal shelter has ways that you can help dogs even if you don’t own one yourself.

“We have a doggy day trip program where you can run around town with them. We have groups where you can come in and make treats. We have an enrichment groups where we have the Girl Scouts and lots of different local companies will come by and make peanut butter treats for them that they freeze,” said Peace.

On top of things you can do to celebrate with a dog, Young-Williams is also cutting their adoption fee for adult pets (6+ months old) to $25 dollars from Oct. 20 to 22 and for each animal adopted from the shelter, $100 dollars will be donated back.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.