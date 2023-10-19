Increasing winds and clouds today, with more rain and some storms ahead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clouds are moving in, along with more winds at times. This is all ahead of on and off rain and some storms, plus some big ups and downs in temperatures.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

A few clouds are here this morning, moving in from the west, making it warmer for the Plateau and cooler for far Northeast Tennessee. We’re starting out more seasonable in Knoxville around 47 degrees.

From partly cloudy to mostly cloudy, a stray shower is possible today. Winds are from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. That will help us warm to about 72 degrees.

Stray rain is possible through the evening, then a broken line of rain and some storms moves in tonight to the early Friday morning hours, at an 80% coverage. This leaves us around 54 for a low but up to around 57 by the morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

A low-pressure system spins a cold front’s rain and storms into our area. We’ll have an 80% coverage early Friday, then it’s scattered rain and isolated storms throughout the day. This leaves us around 63 degrees Friday, with a southwesterly wind 10 to 15 mph and guts around 25 mph.

Some clouds and a stray shower linger along the mountaintops Saturday morning. We’ll dry out with more afternoon sunshine, and it’s now looking warmer for Saturday still at 71 degrees. That’s because the southwesterly winds persist a little longer, and it will still be windy at times with gusts 20 to 30 mph at times. Now, it’s mostly sunny and warm in Alabama, in your I’m All Vol Forecast!

First Alert Forecast for Tennessee at Alabama (WVLT)

Sunday turns cooler and the winds back off, with a high of 65 degrees.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, sunshine and dry weather stick around for the new week, with a climb back to low 70s.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.