Knoxville 8-year-old now in remission after last chemo treatment

Noah Sileno has battled leukemia for the last five years of his young life and is now in remission after taking his last chemotherapy treatment.
By Sam Luther
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the past five years of his young life, Noah Sileno has battled cancer.

Diagnosed with Leukemia at just 3 years old, he went into remission only to relapse a few years later. Wednesday afternoon at Powell United Methodist Church, Sileno had his last chemotherapy treatment and is now in remission.

“Today means a lot to me because for five years I’ve been taking chemo and I thought I was never going to stop until today,” said Sileno.

At only 8 years old, Sileno has only remembered life in and out of a hospital.

Throughout the long and tough days of treatment, this Brickey-McCloud Elementary student was able to use his love of baseball, friends and his family as a positive motivation.

“I just did it, I just put a smile on,” said Sileno as to how he was able to stay positive.

While a blood drive took place at Powell United Methodist Church, it only took a few moments for Sileno to take his last chemotherapy treatment before giving his mother a tearful hug while she said the words, “You did it,” to her son.

Now in remission, Sileno and his family will see specialists as they address lingering health concerns in the months ahead.

This summer, a trip that’s been in the works for years will finally become a reality. Sileno is getting his dream vacation to Hawaii to swim with dolphins with the help of fundraising efforts.

That trip will likely occur sometime in June, while an 8-year-old simply said, “you got this,” as a message to anyone or any family going through what he’s dealt with for most of his life.

