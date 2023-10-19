Photo of horse shopping at ‘favorite store’ goes viral

A horse was spotted inside a store in Kentucky. (Photo Courtesy: Bobby Scott Inguagiato)
A horse was spotted inside a store in Kentucky. (Photo Courtesy: Bobby Scott Inguagiato)(Bobby Scott Inguagiato)
By Brandon Robinson and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT/Gray News) – A Facebook post showing an unusual scene at a store in Kentucky has gone viral.

In the Tuesday post shared by Bobby Inguagiato, a photo of a horse is seen as it roams the aisles at the Hazard Tractor Supply.

According to the post, the animal wanted to pick out its own feed bucket “at his favorite store.”

Store employees apparently said it wasn’t against the store’s rules for the horse to be inside.

People responding to the post comment that the horse is named Reno and is owned by Whitney Bailey.

The officials City of Hazard X account also commented on the photo.

“We love our @tractorsupply,” the comment reads.

The post has thousands of shares and hundreds of comments.

The sight of the horse is definitely something you don’t see everyday.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing man - Taylor Boyle
Knox County Sheriff’s Office finds missing man
One person was killed after a structure collapse in Sharps Chapel, according to officials with...
One dead, 1 injured after structure collapse in Union Co.
Vol Basketball legend dies at the age of 76
Tennessee mourning loss of Vol Basketball legend
Scott County Sheriff’s Office arrests correctional employee after internal review
Scott County Sheriff’s Office arrests correctional employee after internal review
Stephen Custer, an umpire has been arrested and is facing charges that include possession of...
Parents attack umpire after children say he was taking photos of them in bathroom

Latest News

‘Crucial to maintaining our nuclear weapons stockpile’ | Y-12 celebrates groundbreaking for new...
‘Crucial to maintaining our nuclear weapons stockpile’ | Y-12 celebrates groundbreaking for new facility
KCSO Cruiser
Early education program temporarily on lockdown after standoff situation
FILE - Laphonza Butler, President of EMILY's List, speaks during an event in Washington,...
Newly appointed California Sen. Laphonza Butler will not seek election to a full term in 2024
"Hollywood of the South": Gray TV unveils massive film production campus
“Hollywood of the South”: Gray TV unveils massive film production campus