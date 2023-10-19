Preseason favorite Vols speak at SEC Basketball Media Days

Tennessee looking to make sixth consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance.
By John Sartori
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On day one of the 2023-24 SEC Basketball Media Days, the Tennessee Men’s Basketball team took center stage in Birmingham with Zakai Zeigler, Santiago Vescovi, and Head Coach Rick Barnes representing the Orange and White.

For the second time in four years, the Vols were voted as the SEC’s preseason favorite, which is a big compliment considering how good Barnes thinks the league will be this year.

“I think it’s the best basketball league in the country,” Barnes said during his media availability on Wednesday.

Santiago Vescovi was one of six players who received preseason Conference Player of the Year votes. The native of Uruguay enters his final season third on the Vols all time three point list and credits his Vol family for his success on Rocky Top.

“They’re literally my family. I’ve seen him more probably than actual family. We’ve spent so much time together and we’ve been together for so many years that it really has helped me,” said Vescovi. “I’m comfortable. I know I’m getting better and this is a place to get better at.”

The Vols will have to navigate a brutal non-conference schedule that includes a trip to Hawaii for the Maui Invitational. Tennessee is battle-tested, leading the SEC in total wins and postseason wins over the last six seasons.

The Vols are looking to make their sixth consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament, it would tie a school record for consecutive tournament trips.

