Rotary Club Craft Fair going for 46 years in Pigeon Forge

The show is open daily at 10 a.m. at Patriot Park in Pigeon Forge.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some of the most unique crafts you’ll find around are in Pigeon Forge for the month of October.

The Pigeon Forge Rotary Club Craft Fair is open at Patriot Park. The show is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week.

You’ll find custom-carved knives, fall decorations, Christmas ornaments and much more.

“You’re going to find, truly, everything you can imagine and it changes, week to week you might find something this week that you didn’t see last week, because we do have some rotating booths,” said Megan McClure with Pigeon Forge Rotary. “Christmas gifts, handmade items, jewelry, monogram stuff, pretty much anything you can imagine.”

Admission to the show is free, but they ask for a donation to help with Rotary Projects in the coming year.

The Pigeon Forge Rotary Club has hosted the craft fair for more than 40 years.
The Pigeon Forge Rotary Club has hosted the craft fair for more than 40 years.(Kyle Grainger WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing man - Taylor Boyle
Knox County Sheriff’s Office finds missing man
One person was killed after a structure collapse in Sharps Chapel, according to officials with...
One dead, 1 injured after structure collapse in Union Co.
Vol Basketball legend dies at the age of 76
Tennessee mourning loss of Vol Basketball legend
Scott County Sheriff’s Office arrests correctional employee after internal review
Scott County Sheriff’s Office arrests correctional employee after internal review
Stephen Custer, an umpire has been arrested and is facing charges that include possession of...
Parents attack umpire after children say he was taking photos of them in bathroom

Latest News

Paige WX
Cold front brings rain and some storms overnight into Friday morning
The two suspects were accused of stealing person items, identification and guns ranging from...
Two charged in string of car burglaries that targeted police cars, Knox Co. sheriff says
A flying pirate ship will land in Pigeon Forge next month.
Sky pirates and mermaids set to land in Pigeon Forge
Disney on Ice heads to Knoxville’s Thompson-Boling Arena
Disney on Ice heads to Knoxville’s Civic Coliseum