Rotary Club Craft Fair going for 46 years in Pigeon Forge

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some of the most unique crafts you’ll find around are in Pigeon Forge for the month of October.

The Pigeon Forge Rotary Club Craft Fair is open at Patriot Park. The show is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week.

You’ll find custom-carved knives, fall decorations, Christmas ornaments and much more.

“You’re going to find, truly, everything you can imagine and it changes, week to week you might find something this week that you didn’t see last week, because we do have some rotating booths,” said Megan McClure with Pigeon Forge Rotary. “Christmas gifts, handmade items, jewelry, monogram stuff, pretty much anything you can imagine.”

Admission to the show is free, but they ask for a donation to help with Rotary Projects in the coming year.

The Pigeon Forge Rotary Club has hosted the craft fair for more than 40 years. (Kyle Grainger WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.