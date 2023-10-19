Several fall events for you and your family to Find Your Fun

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Check out all of these events to Find Your Fun with the family this weekend!

Friday, October 20th:

The Cherokee Caverns is hosting an exciting trick-or-treating event this weekend. From 5-8 p.m. this Friday, you can wear your favorite costume and walk the cave path. Along the path there will be themed scenes, thousands of lights, festive music and so much more! You may want a light jacket as the cave remains 58 degrees throughout, hot cocoa and coffee will be available.

Saturday, October 21st:

On Saturday, head over to the Blount County Public Library for some fall fun! Enjoy live music from Jennifer Daniels, face painting, balloon twisting and more. The event is free and open to the public and will kick off at 10:30 a.m. and go until 1:30 p.m.

You can head up to Washington Presbyterian Church in Corryton and enjoy the annual Apple Festival. Entry and parking will be free, while you enjoy a variety of apple goods including: apple butter, fried apple pies, apple cider, kids activities and more. It is a cash only event, but is sure to bring the whole family fun! The event runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, October 22nd:

Head over to UT Gardens on Sunday from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. for the Howloween Pooch Parade and Pet Expo. A judged costume contest and parade will be held for the pups. There will be booths, businesses for pets, food trucks and more!

