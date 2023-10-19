Sky pirates and mermaids set to land in Pigeon Forge

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Flying pirates and swimming mermaids will make a landing in Pigeon Forge next month.

Sky Pirates of Mermaid Bay will open on The Parkway in November. You may have seen the strange metal round thing sticking out of the top of a building under construction.

WVLT’s Sevier County Bureau Chief Kyle Grainger got an exclusive behind the scenes look at what that is.

Here’s the answer, it’s part of the flying pirate ship that’s landed at the new Sky Pirates mini golf experience.

Flying Pirate display at the new Sky Pirates at Mermaid Bay in Pigeon Forge. (Kyle Grainger WVLT)

A flying pirate ship will land in Pigeon Forge next month. (Kyle Grainger WVLT)

There’s two options, one will take you to the sky with the pirates or the other takes you under the sea for a swim with the mermaids.

“This is probably the coolest thing. We’re going to have actual sky pirates and actual mermaids walking and swimming around available to take their picture with you, talk to you so you have a good time. The overall arching story infuses all the elements,” said Marcus Watson with Top Concepts.

Watson said it’s a full experience from the moment you step inside the building ‘underwater’ to when you fly outside with the pirates.

“Thunderbeard and his pirates in their first ever flying pirate ship coming into Mermaid Bay to look for the treasure and the hidden magic that the mermaids are hiding,” he added. “Aside from the characters you’re going to meet, the costume dress-up and of course the 18 holes on the top and the 18 holes under the ocean in Mermaid Bay, there’s going to be plenty of time spent here at Sky Pirates at Mermaid Bay,” said Watson.

Some delays in construction materials have pushed back the opening of the new experience.

Sky Pirates is located on the Pigeon Forge Parkway at the Teaster Lane intersection.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.