Student dressed in military gear to face charges after Tennessee school evacuated over threat, sheriff says

ERIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A student at Houston County High School is set to face charges and other disciplinary action after he’s alleged to have made a threat that prompted the entire school to be evacuated.

At about 9:30 a.m. a student showed up at the high school in full military-type protective gear, Houston County Sheriff Kevin Sugg said. It was career day or, something to the effect of dressing up like the job you want to have in the future day.

The 15-year-old boy, whose father is in the military, was adamant about joining the military after high school; he came dressed in military gear for that reason, according to the sheriff.

The student is alleged to have made a threatening statement to another student. That student then informed a teacher about what the 15-year-old said. The school was then evacuated to the football field.

The entire school, including school buses, was searched thoroughly. Nothing threatening was found, and the teen did not bring any weapons with him to school.

Some students left for the day, while others remained and finished the school day.

Charges are expected to be filed against the student Thursday night. He remains in custody and is being questioned by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office. The teen is also likely to face disciplinary action by the school and school board.

