There’s a new Girl Scouts patch to promote keeping Tennessee clean

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) is teaming up with the Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee to tackle litter across the state.

There’s a new patch for Girl Scouts, called the Nobody Trashes Tennessee patch. Troops of all ages can earn the patch by participating in litter clean-up projects in their community or by helping with Girl Scout beautification projects. Scouts over 12 can even participate in the Adopt-A-Highway program to get the patch.

“Girl Scouts are dedicated to making a difference in their communities as reflected in one of our core values to put service above self,” said Interim President and CEO Pam Self. “By participating in a litter cleanup service project, we are also living the Girl Scout Promise of helping people at all times.”

Girl Scouts are also being encouraged to participate in the upcoming third annual No Trash November initiative, aimed at promoting clean-up projects across the state. Last year’s campaign included 95 events involving 1,300 volunteers. Those volunteers collected 48,000 pounds of litter, and this year the state is shooting for 50,000.

“Our shared values make this a perfect partnership as we strive to prevent and reduce litter on our state’s roadways and waterways,” said Brittany Morris, TDOT Transportation Program Coordinator. “By working together to improve and beautify communities across the state, we can make an even larger impact.”

