Two charged in string of car burglaries that targeted police cars, Knox Co. sheriff says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler gave an update on a string of vehicle burglaries that have occurred in Knox County in the months of September and October that have also targeted police cars.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office Property Crimes Unit has been following the case and has two suspects, identified as William Bruster and Zachary Jordan, in custody, according to Spangler. Those two suspects are, according to the sheriff, responsible for 15 to 20 break-ins and several broken back windshields over the last six weeks or so.

Of those 15 to 20 burglaries, three involved law enforcement vehicles, Spangler added. The two suspects were accused of stealing personal items, identification and guns ranging from handguns to rifles and shotguns.

Spangler also said the sheriff’s office is working to get more information from Bruster and Jordan, adding that there may be more people involved with the burglaries.

“We’re not going to rest with it,” Spangler said. Both Jordan and Bruster were out on violation of probation, Spangler said, highlighting their criminal history. He also said the sheriff’s office is concerned about suspects using the stolen property in other crimes.

Most of the stolen property was recovered, Spangler said, including two stolen cars and seven guns.

Other sheriff’s office officials said they could not make an accurate guess whether 15 to 20 break-ins was a lot or not because most people often don’t realize their cars have been burglarized. They did say that it was unusual that people would target police cars, however.

“Most criminals like to avoid law enforcement officers and their houses,” officials said.

As far as keeping yourself safe, Spangler and other office representatives said to make sure there are no valuables in your car and to keep it locked. They also warned that the holidays can mean more car break-ins.

Bruster was charged with three counts of vehicle burglary and one count of violation of probation. Jordan also faces two vehicle burglary charges and a violation of probation charge, along with a charge for vandalism.

The investigation is ongoing and “probably will be for some time.” KCSO had help from the Knoxville Police Department, Sevierville Police Department and the U.S. Marshals.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.