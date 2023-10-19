United Cleanup Oak Ridge makes $50K donation to Oak Ridge High School

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - United Cleanup Oak Ridge (UCOR) has donated $50,000 to Oak Ridge High School’s (ORHS) athletics program. The company made the announcement at the ORHS Oct. 13 football game against Bearden High School.

The donation to ORHS came after UCOR announced it had increased its focus on mental and behavioral health for employees and families. UCOR has also stated it is committed to improving the community by focusing on taking care of children’s physical and mental health. ORHS will receive the donation in $10,000 installments once per year over a five-year period.

“Our mental and behavioral program is the company’s latest addition to our comprehensive safety program,” said Chris Caldwell, UCOR Communications, Community Relations, and Educational Outreach Manager. “UCOR’s cleanup work for the Department of Energy is all about honoring Oak Ridge’s proud legacy and enabling a future of new science and national defense missions and career opportunities at the Oak Ridge Reservation for these students.”

