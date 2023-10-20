Endangered Child Alert issued for missing Marion County baby
The 5-month-old may be traveling in a white 2012 Ford F-150.
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 5:11 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert for a 5-month-old boy missing out of Marion County.
William Jackson may be in a 2012 white Ford F-150 with TN tag BBT 9363.
The baby has blonde hair, blue eyes, and weighs 16 pounds.
If you know anything, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
