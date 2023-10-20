Ground breaking set for new Sevier Courts Building

Sevier County plans to build a $34 M Sevier Courts building in downtown Sevierville.
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County plans a multi-million dollar construction project designed to make the courthouse safer.

Some buildings in downtown Sevierville beside the existing courthouse have been demolished to make room for construction to start on a $34 million building.

The county Sheriff Michael Hodges said this new building was designed with security in mind.

“It’s a strain on your, on your citizens, it’s a strain on our staff. But when you bring 25 or 30 inmates into court, and there’s 150 people in the courthouse that are doing just county business, you know, whether it’s property taxes, or whatever the case may be,” said Hodges.

Currently, inmates walk the sidewalk from the jail to the courthouse. A system that will change after 24 months of construction.

“There won’t be an opportunity for our inmates who have court to have any exposure to the outside world because it’ll be a self-contained transfer from the jail into the new courts build without having to enter outside,” said Hodges.

The county’s mayor, Larry Waters, said the additional space will provide more courtrooms and give the county government room to expand in the existing courthouse.

“That’s the other aspect of it. We’re going to do some renovations over here and some of the offices that are cramped up, now we’ll be able to expand them,” said Waters.

While construction has made parking tight in downtown Sevierville, Waters said they’re working to take steps to make that better.

“We had a parking issue before the building and it’s been exasperated because of the building. And so we’ve been discussing with the city’s variable. I’m going to continue that about ways that we can help our parking situation,” said Waters.

Sevier County said this is the largest investment that they had made in a construction project in the history of the county. Once construction is complete on the courts building, the existing courthouse will undergo a multimillion dollar renovation project.

Ground breaking is at 3 p.m. on Monday and they’re inviting the public to come and see what the plans are.

