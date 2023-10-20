‘It will definitely be worth it all’: Nashville woman faces tough decision after breast cancer diagnosis

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One Nashville woman had hoped to start a family with her husband earlier this year.

But those hopes have been put on hold for Greta Hollar after she found a lump in her breast during a self-exam in May.

”A couple weeks later, I was diagnosed with Stage 1 breast cancer,” Hollar said.

Hollar’s doctor at the Sarah Cannon Research Institute recommended chemotherapy but warned it comes with side effects. Dr. Denise Yardley said chemotherapy can be harsh and unpredictable when it comes to its effects on ovaries.

Almost immediately, Hollar said she had to make decisions that would impact her future family.

”They gave me two weeks to freeze my eggs,” Hollar said. “I had my egg retrieval on a Monday and then started chemo that Wednesday.”

Hollar said she will soon get a mastectomy and her ovaries removed to decrease the chances of her cancer returning.

But her dream of having a family remains.

“In two years, if the cancer hasn’t come back, I can go back to my fertility specialist and say, ‘OK, I’m ready for IVF,’” Hollar said.

It’s a long road ahead, but Hollar said she’s confident she’ll one day be able to look into her child’s eyes.

”Right now, I just feel like everything is leading up to that,” she said. “I just think I will be so grateful, and it will make all of this worth it. Just knowing that, like it was about timing and that baby will know everything we did to bring it into this world...it will definitely be worth it all.”

