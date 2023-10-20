Knox County Schools implements Threat Assessment Team

The team uses personnel from KCS, law enforcement, and several other local agencies
By John Pirsos
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - In the age of violence, and threats against schools, Knox County Schools is partnering with several agencies to help keep kids safe.

They’re calling it a Threat Assessment Team. It involves KCS and law enforcement personnel, as well as Juvenile Services, Department of Children’s Services, the District Attorney’s Office, and mental health providers.

School district leaders talked about the Threat Assessment Team at the KCS Review Board meeting Friday morning. The idea is to keep kids safe, and to stay on top of any threats that might be targeting schools.

The established team is new this year. After the Nashville Covenant School shooting in March left six people dead, Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler said threats against KCS schools increased by 32% from the previous year at that point. It’s unclear if this Threat Assessment Team is a direct response to those threats, but it’s something the sheriff’s office and school district take very seriously.

The review board said the new policy follows state law, and that this will be an ongoing effort now that it is established.

