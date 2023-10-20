Lady Vols bring experience to SEC Media Days

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Entering her fifth season at the helm of her alma mater, Kellie Harper has her most experienced team yet on Rocky Top.

The Lady Vols were picked third behind defending national champion LSU and No. 1 seed South Carolina in the conference’s preseason poll. A big reason for their high selection was the team’s experience which rivals for tops in the nation.

Not a single freshman is on this year’s roster and only two sophomores will be eligible to play this season.

While no time table has been set for Tamari Key’s return to the lineup, Rickea Jackson and Tess Darby will pace the Lady Vols to begin the season.

Jackson averaged over 19 points per game a year ago, while Darby enters her final season seventh on the Lady Vols career three-point field goal percentage list.

Tennessee opens the 2023-24 season at home against Florida A&M on Nov. 7.

