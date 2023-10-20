Mynatt Funeral Home helps honor some of East Tennessee’s fallen heroes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The name Mynatt Funeral Home may sound familiar, and there’s a reason why.

For the funerals of Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss, Deputy Tucker Blakely, and Army Spc. Jeremy Evans, it’s been Mynatt that’s handled every ceremony.

“One of the most bone-chilling hair-raising things you’d say is when we’re in the motorcade and we’re being escorted and you see people on bridges, viaducts, and roadways standing as we go by showing respect,” said funeral director Tim Wheeler.

It’s the moments where words are hard to come by when Mynatt has been tasked to plan some of the most visible signs of remembrance. When a motorcade or precession shows up at their front door, it’s not something Wheeler takes lightly.

“I come from a military family, my dad was in the Army for 25 years plus. So I know what military families go through,” said Wheeler.

While Wheeler said every single person and family gets the same level of care and respect, certain funerals warrant a heavier workload and more preparation. A typical funeral takes three or four phone calls to plan, while some like the one for Evans took hundreds to plan as they coordinated with the government.

Evans will be honored with a motorcade around 12:45 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22. It will leave from Mynatt Funeral Home on Emory Road and travel to Clear Springs Baptist Church on Tazewell Pike.

Evans’ family will also be receiving friends Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., with a celebration of life scheduled for 4 p.m.

A committal service is also planned for Monday, Oct. 23.

