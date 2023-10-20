Police find “mislabeled, misbranded” products after medical emergencies at EKY school

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Employees at an Eastern Kentucky store are accused of selling mislabeled vape pens to high school students.

Police in Prestonsburg said they were getting calls of students at Prestonsburg High School showing overdose-like symptoms and requiring medical help.

Officials said there were five incidents in one week.

Police said, in each case, the student was using electronic vapes.

This increase in medical emergencies prompted an investigation.

With parental consent, police conducted controlled buys with minors in area stores.

Police said the Quick Stop Smoke Shop Discount Tobacco and Vaping store, located within 1,000 feet of the school, repeatedly sold to minors under police surveillance.

Samples of the products were sent for lab testing, and police said the results showed the products were inappropriately labeled.

Police also said some of the products contained levels of more than 90 percent active impairing ingredients.

Officers searched the store and found “a large quantity” of mislabeled, misbranded and questionable products that police said were sending students into medical emergencies.

“We remain committed to the wellbeing of our community and especially our children,” officials posted on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Media members were allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaugh's Moselle...
Moselle, the former Murdaugh estate, is listed for sale again
KCSO Cruiser
Knox County Sheriff’s Office responds to standoff near Cedar Bluff
Sean Williams, 52
Search for escaped child sex crimes suspect scaled back, U.S. marshal says
One person was killed after a structure collapse in Sharps Chapel, according to officials with...
One dead, 1 injured after structure collapse in Union Co.
EasyJet says the flight was delayed overnight due to the aircraft needing additional cleaning.
Airline passenger poops on bathroom floor, leading to canceled flight

Latest News

Smoky's Tobacco and Cigars Shop displays a picture of coach Josh Hepuel in front of the "Oliva...
Victory cigar tradition brings big business to Knoxville shop ahead of Alabama rivalry weekend
Breast cancer awareness (generic)
‘It will definitely be worth it all’: Nashville woman faces tough decision after breast cancer diagnosis
Sevier County plans to build a $34 M Sevier Courts building in downtown Sevierville.
Ground breaking set for new Sevier Courts Building
Cooler temperatures are helping East Tennessee’s fall colors pop!
Exploring Tennessee: Fall colors arrive to Tellico Plains and Cherohala Skyway
The team uses personnel from KCS, law enforcement, and several other local agencies
Knox County Schools implements Threat Assessment Team