Reward increases for information in search of poacher in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency announced an increase in the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a poacher.

A bull elk carcass was found in Anderson County on Oct. 8, sparking the investigation.

“Poaching is a serious offense in Tennessee,” said TWRA Officer Caleb Hardwick. “The TWRA has been working diligently since 2000 to restore the elk population to a huntable size. Poaching is not only illegal, but it threatens restoration efforts that ensure Tennesseans have the opportunity to legally hunt these animals.”

The previous reward of $3,000 increased to $5,000 after a $1,000 donation from the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and $1,000 from a private donor.

The head was taken by officers as evidence and the carcass was donated to the Hunters for the Hungry program which helps feed Tennesseans in need.

In Tennessee, elk hunting is regulated with the next application period beginning in February 2024. A hunter cannot legally harvest an elk in Anderson, Campbell, Claiborne, Scott and Morgan Counties as well as the Big South Fork River Recreation Area.

Anyone with information on the poacher should call the East Tennessee Regional Poaching Hotline at 1-800-831-1174.

