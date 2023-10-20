Scattered downpours with gusty winds through the afternoon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Our next front has arrived and continues to give us scattered showers and downpours as we head through our Friday. We’ll be watching our winds increasing and sticking around through the weekend with gust approaching 20 to 25 mph at times.

WHAT TO EXPECT

While we are dealing with more widespread rain this morning, we’ll see our showers turning more scattered through the afternoon hours. You’ll want to keep the rain gear handy though as another round of scattered showers returns during the afternoon hours.

One thing that remains consistent for everyone throughout our Friday will be the breezy conditions as winds remain out of the southwest at 10 to 15 mph with gust closer to 25 mph at times. Temperatures will be cooler with the cloud cover and lack of sunshine as we only warm into the lower 60s for our highs. Drier weather will return through the evening as our winds turn more westerly overnight.

LOOKING AHEAD

Make sure to grab the jacket back out out for Saturday morning as temperatures will fall into the middle 40s to start the day. Good news for outdoor tailgating plans is that the weather looks to be perfect! Plenty of sunshine heading into Saturday afternoon, but it will be windy at times with gust once again approaching 20 mph at times.

Winds will slowly turn more northerly as we head into Sunday with the passage of our second front, but the difference will be this is a drier front with cooler weather returning Sunday afternoon. We’ll gradually warm each afternoon as we head into next week with plenty of sunshine through late next week as highs return to the middle 70s.

