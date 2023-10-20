Sunshine ahead with breezy conditions Saturday

Meteorologist Paige Noel tracks warmer temperatures next week.
By Paige Noël
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clouds move out overnight making for a sunny weekend ahead! Saturday is windy and mild but Sunday is a little bit cooler with more sunshine.

WHAT TO EXPECT

A stray shower or two is possible overnight, especially along the mountaintops. Clouds move out overnight with temperatures dropping to 45 by Saturday morning.

Saturday starts out with sunshine and calm winds. The sunshine continues, but the winds pick up by the afternoon hours gusting up to 20-30 mph by the afternoon. With the sunshine and gusty winds, we warm up to near 71 degrees. Your All Vol Forecast for the Vols in Albabma features calmer winds with temperatures in the 80s by kick-off!

First Alert Forecast for Tennessee at Alabama
First Alert Forecast for Tennessee at Alabama(WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday starts out in the mid to upper 40s but is a little cooler for the afternoon with highs in the mid-60s. Expect plenty of sunshine though and calmer winds.

The sunshine and dry weather continue for the new work week. Highs are in the upper 60s to lower 70s to start out the week. We’ll warm up into the mid-70s by the end of the week.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we are tracking our next cold front to move in late Friday into Saturday. Right now it doesn’t look like we get a lot of rain from this system, but we’ll continue to monitor it over the next several days.

