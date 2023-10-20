Teenager tries rescuing two boys killed in Millersville house fire

MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A neighbor tried to help rescue two young brothers who died in a house fire early Wednesday morning on Flat Ridge Road in Millersville.

Jacob Crotzer, who lives across the street, said he saw the fire and ran to help, but fire and smoke had already engulfed that side of the duplex.

“I kicked open the backdoor and as soon as it opened, smoke just came piling out at me,” Crotzer said. “As soon as I got in there my eyes immediately started burning, I could barely breathe. I was probably in there a minute or two and I had to get out because I was starting to feel light-headed. I mean I really tried.”

“As soon as I got in there my eyes immediately started burning, I could barely breathe. I was probably in there a minute or two and I had to get out because I was starting to feel light-headed.”

The 16-year-old Crotzer and the children’s father were unable to rescue the two children who were trapped inside. The TBI identified them as 10-year-old Braiden Myers and 4-year-old Bellamy Myers. The TBI said Thursday it does not suspect foul play.

The Millersville Fire Department has not yet determined what caused the fire. Only the boys’ father was home at the time of the fire, according to firefighters.

Crotzer said his family tried to call the children’s parents Wednesday night to tell them how sorry they were.

Previous coverage Millersville community heartbroken over deaths of 2 children in house fire

“I was going to give them my prayers, and tell them my sorrows and wish them the best of luck, and hope that they can just find peace,” Crotzer said.

The Myers family had lived at the home for at least the last 10 years, according to Crotzer. The American Red Cross is helping them find temporary housing.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.