Varsity All Access | Week 10 Games to Watch

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As we enter the penultimate week of the high school football regular season, one of the state’s greatest rivalries sees another chapter published with Alcoa taking on Maryville. Check out the five matchups you need to keep an eye on in week 10.

MARYVILLE at ALCOA | GAME OF THE WEEK

Right when it looked like Maryville’s postseason hopes were on life support, the Rebels put together an impressive 34-7 performance against Cleveland to move to 2-2 in Region play.

Tonight they’ll have a chance to take down an Alcoa team that has destroyed everything in its path this season.

Alcoa has outscored opponents 266-40 to start 7-0. The Tornadoes have shutout three of their last four opponents and are three wins away from their first unbeaten regular season since 2018.

MORRISTOWN-WEST at BEARDEN

If you’re looking for a potential upset on tonight’s schedule, the Trojans may be your best bet.

Despite a 4-4 overall record, the Trojans are 3-1 in region play with their only loss coming to league champion Sevier County in overtime.

Bearden is arguably the hottest team in East Tennessee. The Bulldogs have won seven in a row but have allowed 20 or more points in all three of their previous matchups.

WEBB at BOYD-BUCHANAN

It doesn’t get much better than this. It is the game of the year in the private school ranks as 8-0 Webb puts its perfect record on the line against 8-0 Boyd Buchanan.

The Spartans make the trip to Boyd looking for another strong outing from a defense that’s allowed just 49 points this season.

The Buccaneers also have one of the best defenses in all of Tennessee, allowing only 6.37 points per contest.

Both teams enter the matchup tied for 3rd in the Division II-AA polls. The winner will take sole possession of the third spot and may enter the top two with a victory.

GIBBS at ANDERSON COUNTY

The star-studded list of matchups continues with a pivotal region dual. The winner of Gibbs-Anderson County will lock up at least a share of the region title.

The Eagles have won six consecutive games and have yet to lose a game away from home this season.

The Mavericks saw their four game winning streak come to an end a week ago against West, giving the Rebels all they could handle in an 8-7 defeat.

A win would give Gibbs its first 8-win season since 2019, while an AC win would most likely push the Mavericks back into the Class 4A top ten.

HALLS at WEST

Another potential upset alert comes courtesy of Halls-West.

The Red Devils have still only lost just once, and are averaging more points per game than the Rebels entering tonight’s contest.

West enters tonight’s game as one of just two remaining unbeaten teams in 5A Region 2. A Rebel win would set up a winner-take-all Region championship next week against Powell.

Halls needs to win to keep their region championship hopes alive.

You can catch all five of these matchups plus much more on tonight’s Varsity All Access report. It all begins at 11:00 on WVLT!

Heading to a game? Tag us in your tweets for a chance to see your post on the airwaves!

