Victory cigar tradition brings big business to Knoxville shop ahead of Alabama rivalry weekend

Smoky’s Tobacco and Cigars Shop sells thousands of cigars the week leading up to the Tennessee/Alabama game.
Smoky's Tobacco and Cigars Shop displays a picture of coach Josh Hepuel in front of the "Oliva...
Smoky's Tobacco and Cigars Shop displays a picture of coach Josh Hepuel in front of the "Oliva Melanio Torpedo" cigars, the kind he smoked after last years victory against Alabama.(Caroline Mueller)
By Caroline Mueller
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For more than six decades the fans, players and coaches for the winning team of the Tennessee/Alabama football game have smoked a cigar to celebrate their victory. This tradition was started in the Alabama locker room in 1961, by longtime Alabama trainer and Tennessee alum, Jim Goostree.

Eventually, the Volunteers joined in and now, both teams come prepared to the game with a cigar in hopes they’ll get to light it when the clock hits zero.

The General Manager at Smoky’s Tobacco and Cigars Shop, Rachel Dixon said they sell thousands of cigars the week before the big game.

“With the UT Alabama game, it’s like Christmas in October,” said Dixon. “We sell so many more cigars this week and we did last year as well. So, I think this year we were a little more prepared and you know ready to help people pick out their victory cigars.”

She said this year they have been recommending the cigars Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel and VFL Peyton Manning smoked. Heupel smoked the “Oliva Melanio Torpedo” and Manning smoked the “Rocky Patel Vintage 2006.″

At the time, Smoky’s employees didn’t know Heupel’s cigar was from their shop. It wasn’t until they saw an article in the newspaper that they learned the story.

According to Dixon, a CBS sideline reporter came in the day before the game and bought two boxes of cigars. One was wrapped in orange and white and the other in crimson red. That box ended up being handed to Heupel after the game as fans stormed the field.

Ethan Strickland is a student at Tennessee and has been a Vol fan his whole life. He stopped by Smoky’s to grab a cigar for the game before he heads down to Tuscaloosa.

He went with Manning’s cigar.

“I went in there asking because you know my father’s normally what I go with, but hearing Peyton got this one, I was like if Peyton smoked it I got to have it,” said Strickland.

He bought and smoked his first ever cigar at last year’s rivalry game in Neyland Stadium.

“It was insane,” said Strickland. “We rushed the field and hands were just shaking you know as we’re cutting the cigars, getting them lit up. It was a surreal feeling. So, it’s something else you really can’t replace the feeling that you get when you light these up.”

Now, he’s hoping the Vols can pull it off again, this time in Alabama.

