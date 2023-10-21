Flight from Chattanooga to Memphis makes emergency crash landing after equipment failure

The aircraft experienced a hydraulic system failure shortly after takeoff, according to a report.
A photo of the airplane in its final resting position.
A photo of the airplane in its final resting position.(Federal Aviation Administration)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WSMV) - A National Transportation Safety Board report revealed the cause of an aircraft crash landing in Chattanooga earlier this month.

The aviation investigation report states that on Oct. 4, a Federal Express (FedEx) flight departed from the Chattanooga Metropolitan Aiport (CHA) en route to Memphis.

The flight crew reported no maintenance issues before the flight, according to the report, but the aircraft experienced a hydraulic system failure shortly after takeoff. Mid-flight, crew members received several error messages regarding the aircraft’s wing flap and the left hydraulic system.

Upon seeing the reported failures, the flight crew decided to return to CHA, according to the report.

As the crew prepared for landing, they received a “gear disagree” message, signaling that the landing gear was not down and locked. The report states that after several failed attempts to lower the landing gear, the crew declared an emergency.

Tower personnel had to visually confirm the landing gear’s position and the aircraft descended to 150 feet above ground level as the crew awaited confirmation. Approach control confirmed the landing gear was not in its appropriate position moments before the aircraft touched down.

Crew members reported the airplane bounced slightly during the initial touchdown but that they were able to control the plane’s direction. The aircraft slid as it landed and stopped 830 feet beyond the end of the runway.

Three members were aboard the flight, and none sustained any injuries. The crew safely evacuated the airplane, which sustained substantial damage during the emergency landing.

The incident is under investigation, according to the report.

