Judge denies city’s motion to remove mention of ‘RED DOG’ unit from Tyre Nichols civil lawsuit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A federal judge determined that arguments about a controversial special police unit in Atlanta can be discussed in the ongoing legal battle against the City of Memphis.

Tyre Nichol’s mother, RowVaughn Wells sued the city in April for $550 million for her son’s death after he was beaten by former Memphis Police officers in January.

The controversial unit was called RED DOG, Chief CJ Davis led the unit during her time with the Atlanta Police Department.

The unit was disbanded more than a decade ago, after officers were accused of using excessive force and violating Atlantans’ civil rights.

RowVaughn Wells alleges her son’s death back in January, was set in motion when a similar unit, the SCORPION unit, launched in Memphis.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Annie T. Christoff denied the city’s request to strike any mention of the RED DOG unit from Wells’ lawsuit.

The city argued mentioning the RED DOG was “immaterial, impertinent or scandalous” and meant to “disparage” Chief CJ Davis for actions before coming to Memphis.

“Those five police officers murdered my son,” said RowVaughn Wells. “They beat him to death and they need to be held accountable.”

Wells’ lawsuit alleges the now disbanded SCORPION unit used the same “mandates, polices and customs” as the controversial RED DOG...“breeding its own insidious and institutionalized corruption that left a multitude of constitutional violations in its wake.”

“We’re trying to send a clear message to Memphis and a clear message to America. No more Tyre Nichols,” said Nichols family’s attorney Ben Crump.

Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis and Assistant Chief Shawn Jones, both worked for the Atlanta Police Department and were part of the unit “Run Every Drug Dealer Out Of Georgia” also known as RED DOG.

NBC News reports RED DOG was disbanded in 2011 following public backlash and a series of lawsuits... including one from 92-year-old Kathryn Johnson’s family.

She was shot and killed during a botched drug raid in 2006.

Davis supervised the unit in 2006 and 2007.

Memphis attorneys argue that mentioning the unit is, “nothing more than an attempt to inflame public opinion against Chief Davis and the MPD” and could cause confusion for jurors.

Judge Christoff disagreed, ruling the city did not meet their burden and that mentions of RED DOG are relevant even if “inflammatory.”

There is no word on what the next step in this lawsuit might be, but you can count on us to bring you updates as they happen.

