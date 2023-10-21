Knoxville man arrested in two Johnson City bank robberies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was arrested Friday in connection to two bank robberies in Johnson City, according to WVLT’s CBS affiliate WJHL.

Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers arrested Coty Arnold at around 5:30 p.m. after troopers recognized the car he was driving as one used during the robberies.

One robbery happened on Oct. 17 at Eastman Credit Union while the second happened on Friday at Greater Eastern Credit Union.

Arnold gave handwritten notes to bank tellers on both occasions, demanding money and indicating he had a gun, according to police.

Arnold was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, theft over $2,500 and theft over $1,000. He was booked in the Washington County Detention Center on a $60,000 bond.

