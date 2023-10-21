Knoxville man arrested in two Johnson City bank robberies

Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers arrested Coty Arnold on Friday in connection with two bank robberies.
A Knoxville man was arrested Friday in connection to two bank robberies in Johnson City,...
A Knoxville man was arrested Friday in connection to two bank robberies in Johnson City, according to WVLT’s CBS affiliate WJHL.(MGN)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was arrested Friday in connection to two bank robberies in Johnson City, according to WVLT’s CBS affiliate WJHL.

Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers arrested Coty Arnold at around 5:30 p.m. after troopers recognized the car he was driving as one used during the robberies.

One robbery happened on Oct. 17 at Eastman Credit Union while the second happened on Friday at Greater Eastern Credit Union.

Arnold gave handwritten notes to bank tellers on both occasions, demanding money and indicating he had a gun, according to police.

Arnold was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, theft over $2,500 and theft over $1,000. He was booked in the Washington County Detention Center on a $60,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Media members were allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaugh's Moselle...
Moselle, the former Murdaugh estate, is listed for sale again
A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
KCSO Cruiser
Knox County Sheriff’s Office responds to standoff near Cedar Bluff
EasyJet says the flight was delayed overnight due to the aircraft needing additional cleaning.
Airline passenger poops on bathroom floor, leading to canceled flight
Knoxville man found guilty of providing support to ISIS
Knoxville man found guilty of providing support to ISIS

Latest News

Perfect afternoon for the pumpkin patch and corn maze
More sunshine Sunday ahead of a bigger warm up
A photo of the airplane in its final resting position.
Flight from Chattanooga to Memphis makes emergency crash landing after equipment failure
Rural Metro Fire crews responded to a house fire in East Knox County on Saturday.
Rural Metro crews on scene of house fire
Earthquake
Magnitude 3.3 earthquake hits West Tennessee