Man killed in deadly Knoxville shooting, police say

The man was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center after being shot on W. Inskip Drive.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials said they are investigating after a deadly shooting early Saturday morning.

At around 1 a.m., KPD’s Community Engagement Response Team responded to a shooting that happened at a party and concert at 108 W. Inskip Drive.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man outside who had been shot at least one time.

The man was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is in the early stages, according to KPD officials.

Anyone with information that could assist that investigation is asked to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165.

