More sunshine Sunday ahead of a bigger warm up

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Our nice weather is here to stay as we head into the second half of the weekend with plenty of sunshine and some cooler temperatures. The pattern begins to change as we head into next week; however, as warmer weather settles in.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Mostly clear skies will continue to be around as we head into the overnight allowing our temperatures to fall back into the middle and upper 40s for Sunday morning. The big difference will be the winds as they slowly relax giving us a calm Sunday afternoon.

Winds will turn more out of the north, which will drive in the drier air and also set us up for a cold morning as we head into Monday. Sunday afternoon will give the perfect chance to head and see some of the beautiful fall colors or head out to the pumpkin patches and corn mazes. Temperatures will be slightly cooler as we only reach the middle to upper 60s for the afternoon.

LOOKING AHEAD

You’ll need to grab the heavier jacket or coat as you step out the door to work and school Monday morning as we begin the day in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Patchy frost will be something we watch for in the higher elevations, which will be important for some of your plants.

Even with the cooler start it will be the beginning of a warming trend as we head back into the lower 70s during the afternoon. We’ll only go up from there as we see highs topping out in the middle 70s by the end of the week with little in the way of rain chances.

Perfect week to head out and enjoy the fall colors (WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.