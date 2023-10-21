Rural Metro crews on scene of house fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire crews responded to a house fire in East Knox County on Saturday.

The call came in around 1:15 p.m. for a fire in the 4900 block of Idumea Road in East Knox County.

Fire officials said there are no victims at this time.

Five engine companies responded to the flames.

Rural Metro Fire is on the scene of a working house fire in the 4900 block of Idumea Rd in East Knox County. Please avoid this area. pic.twitter.com/PnOUaGPvzO — Rural Metro Fire TN (@ruralmetrofire) October 21, 2023

