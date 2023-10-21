Rural Metro crews on scene of house fire
The call came in around 1:15 p.m. for a fire in the 4900 block of Idumea Road in East Knox County.
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire crews responded to a house fire in East Knox County on Saturday.
The call came in around 1:15 p.m. for a fire in the 4900 block of Idumea Road in East Knox County.
Fire officials said there are no victims at this time.
Five engine companies responded to the flames.
Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.