Rural Metro crews on scene of house fire

The call came in around 1:15 p.m. for a fire in the 4900 block of Idumea Road in East Knox County.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire crews responded to a house fire in East Knox County on Saturday.

Fire officials said there are no victims at this time.

Five engine companies responded to the flames.

