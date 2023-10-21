Wears Valley Fall Fest this weekend

WEARS VALLEY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Wears Valley Fall Fest kicked-off on Friday and will run through the weekend.

More than 200 craft vendors are in the heart of Wears Valley as a part of the event.

The event raises money for Keep Sevier Beautiful.

“This Fall Festival truly offers something for everyone,” said Lisa Bryant, Executive Director of Keep Sevier Beautiful. “Anyone wanting to enjoy the true Smoky Mountain Heritage can find it here. The most unique element is something only Keep Sevier Beautiful can do – teaching how to be more sustainable at every turn.”

Wears Valley Fall Festival opens on Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m.

