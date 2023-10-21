Wears Valley Fall Fest this weekend

The Wears Valley Fall Fest raises money for Keep Sevier Beautiful.
The Wears Valley Fall Fest raises money for Keep Sevier Beautiful.
The Wears Valley Fall Fest raises money for Keep Sevier Beautiful.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEARS VALLEY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Wears Valley Fall Fest kicked-off on Friday and will run through the weekend.

More than 200 craft vendors are in the heart of Wears Valley as a part of the event.

The event raises money for Keep Sevier Beautiful.

“This Fall Festival truly offers something for everyone,” said Lisa Bryant, Executive Director of Keep Sevier Beautiful. “Anyone wanting to enjoy the true Smoky Mountain Heritage can find it here. The most unique element is something only Keep Sevier Beautiful can do – teaching how to be more sustainable at every turn.”

Wears Valley Fall Festival opens on Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Media members were allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaugh's Moselle...
Moselle, the former Murdaugh estate, is listed for sale again
KCSO Cruiser
Knox County Sheriff’s Office responds to standoff near Cedar Bluff
Sean Williams, 52
Search for escaped child sex crimes suspect scaled back, U.S. marshal says
One person was killed after a structure collapse in Sharps Chapel, according to officials with...
One dead, 1 injured after structure collapse in Union Co.
EasyJet says the flight was delayed overnight due to the aircraft needing additional cleaning.
Airline passenger poops on bathroom floor, leading to canceled flight

Latest News

Smoky's Tobacco and Cigars Shop displays a picture of coach Josh Hepuel in front of the "Oliva...
Victory cigar tradition brings big business to Knoxville shop ahead of Alabama rivalry weekend
Breast cancer awareness (generic)
‘It will definitely be worth it all’: Nashville woman faces tough decision after breast cancer diagnosis
Sevier County plans to build a $34 M Sevier Courts building in downtown Sevierville.
Ground breaking set for new Sevier Courts Building
Cooler temperatures are helping East Tennessee’s fall colors pop!
Exploring Tennessee: Fall colors arrive to Tellico Plains and Cherohala Skyway
The team uses personnel from KCS, law enforcement, and several other local agencies
Knox County Schools implements Threat Assessment Team