Bald Eagle rescued from school construction site in Sumner County

The eagle will be rehabilitated until it can be released back into the wild.
Bald eagle rescued in Sumner County
Bald eagle rescued in Sumner County(Sumner County Sheriff's Office)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 1:03 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A school resource officer teamed up with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) to help rescue a bald eagle in Sumner County.

On Friday, the school resource officer found an injured bald eagle near the construction site of Liberty Creek Middle School.

The officer contacted the TWRA, according to the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office. The eagle was taken to a rehab facility until it can be released back to its natural habitat.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
The man was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center after being shot on W....
Man killed in deadly Knoxville shooting, police say
Rural Metro Fire crews responded to a house fire in East Knox County on Saturday.
Rural Metro crews on scene of house fire
The woman posted about the date at Fontaine’s Oyster House on TikTok, saying the man asked her...
Man skips out on paying tab after woman orders 48 oysters on first date
Media members were allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaugh's Moselle...
Moselle, the former Murdaugh estate, is listed for sale again

Latest News

A Frost Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for Monday morning.
Cooler on Sunday with some areas of frost overnight
Metro Police Chief John Drake's "estranged son" John C. Drake Jr.
Nashville police chief’s son accused of shooting 2 La Vergne officers
Weather stays perfect this week
More sunshine Sunday ahead of a bigger warm up
A Knoxville man was arrested Friday in connection to two bank robberies in Johnson City,...
Knoxville man arrested in two Johnson City bank robberies