Car fire at Cades Cove causes temporary delays

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A car fire broke out near the entrance of Cades Cove caused temporary delays for visitors Sunday evening, according to National Parks Service officials.

Word broke out about the fire after a witness posted a video of it in a Facebook post.

Officials said the road was temporarily closed to accommodate emergency vehicles and there were no evacuations or injuries. Officials also reported that no structures were threatened and the fire is now contained.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.