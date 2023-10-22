Car fire at Cades Cove causes temporary delays

Word broke out about the fire after a witness posted a video of it in a Facebook post.
Car fire at Cades Cove causes temporary delays
Car fire at Cades Cove causes temporary delays(KTTC)
By Avery Jordan
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A car fire broke out near the entrance of Cades Cove caused temporary delays for visitors Sunday evening, according to National Parks Service officials.

Word broke out about the fire after a witness posted a video of it in a Facebook post.

Officials said the road was temporarily closed to accommodate emergency vehicles and there were no evacuations or injuries. Officials also reported that no structures were threatened and the fire is now contained.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
The man was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center after being shot on W....
Man killed in deadly Knoxville shooting, police say
Rural Metro Fire crews responded to a house fire in East Knox County on Saturday.
Rural Metro crews on scene of house fire
The woman posted about the date at Fontaine’s Oyster House on TikTok, saying the man asked her...
Man skips out on paying tab after woman orders 48 oysters on first date
Media members were allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaugh's Moselle...
Moselle, the former Murdaugh estate, is listed for sale again

Latest News

Patchy frost for some heading out the door Monday morning
Chilly start Monday ahead of a warmer afternoon
Carl Antonio Davis Jr., 27 of Morristown, shot Jordan Suiter, 28, after the two argued at a...
One injured in Morristown shooting
The Tennessee Vols go head to head against Alabama's Crimson Tide
Tennessee falls in AP College Football Poll
The Wolf Pack ended its losing streak with a 6-0 win against San Diego State.
Wolf Pack Snaps Losing Streak with San Diego Win