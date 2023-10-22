Chilly start Monday ahead of a warmer afternoon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Our quiet weather pattern is sticking around as we head into the upcoming week with plenty of sunshine and warmer afternoons. We are seeing a few chilly starts with areas of patchy frost to start the week, so we’ll need to protect the plants.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clear skies will allow temperatures to cool quickly this evening and set us up with a colder start heading into Monday morning. Outlying areas are under a frost advisory, so you’ll need to take the precautions to protect your plants or bring them inside. For the valley temperatures look to fall into the lower 40s with upper 30s sprinkled in along the plateau and foothills.

Thankfully plenty of sunshine returns as we head into Monday and that will help us to warm nicely into the afternoon. You’ll need the coat as you head out the door in the morning, but transition to a light jacket for the afternoon as our high temperatures top out in the lower 70s. Get outside and enjoy the beautiful weather as the fall colors begin to show.

LOOKING AHEAD

Throughout the week we will slowly begin to warm up as we head into the middle 40s for lowers on Tuesday and Wednesday morning. Our afternoons will be warming as well as we quickly head into the middle 70s for the middle of the week.

Sunshine will be abundant as we move throughout the week with only a slim chance of a stray shower at best for both Friday and Saturday. Our next front will be slow to arrive and looks to move in by early next week.

Plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures (WVLT)

