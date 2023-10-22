Chilly start Monday ahead of a warmer afternoon

Meteorologist Jacob Durham is tracking patchy frost for some Monday.
Leaves are beginning to fall and the raking forecast looks great!
Leaves are beginning to fall and the raking forecast looks great!(WVLT)
By Jacob Durham
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Our quiet weather pattern is sticking around as we head into the upcoming week with plenty of sunshine and warmer afternoons. We are seeing a few chilly starts with areas of patchy frost to start the week, so we’ll need to protect the plants.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clear skies will allow temperatures to cool quickly this evening and set us up with a colder start heading into Monday morning. Outlying areas are under a frost advisory, so you’ll need to take the precautions to protect your plants or bring them inside. For the valley temperatures look to fall into the lower 40s with upper 30s sprinkled in along the plateau and foothills.

Thankfully plenty of sunshine returns as we head into Monday and that will help us to warm nicely into the afternoon. You’ll need the coat as you head out the door in the morning, but transition to a light jacket for the afternoon as our high temperatures top out in the lower 70s. Get outside and enjoy the beautiful weather as the fall colors begin to show.

LOOKING AHEAD

Throughout the week we will slowly begin to warm up as we head into the middle 40s for lowers on Tuesday and Wednesday morning. Our afternoons will be warming as well as we quickly head into the middle 70s for the middle of the week.

Sunshine will be abundant as we move throughout the week with only a slim chance of a stray shower at best for both Friday and Saturday. Our next front will be slow to arrive and looks to move in by early next week.

Plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures
Plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures(WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
The man was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center after being shot on W....
Man killed in deadly Knoxville shooting, police say
Rural Metro Fire crews responded to a house fire in East Knox County on Saturday.
Rural Metro crews on scene of house fire
The woman posted about the date at Fontaine’s Oyster House on TikTok, saying the man asked her...
Man skips out on paying tab after woman orders 48 oysters on first date
Media members were allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaugh's Moselle...
Moselle, the former Murdaugh estate, is listed for sale again

Latest News

A Frost Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for Monday morning.
Cooler on Sunday with some areas of frost overnight
Weather stays perfect this week
More sunshine Sunday ahead of a bigger warm up
Weather stays perfect this week
More sunshine Sunday ahead of a bigger warm up
Perfect weather Sunday afternoon
More sunshine Sunday ahead of a bigger warm up