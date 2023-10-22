Cooler on Sunday with some areas of frost overnight

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re waking up to a cool morning on Sunday. We’re looking for the mild sunshine to stick around for the afternoon with temperatures into the 60s.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Overall, Sunday is just a pleasant fall day in Tennessee. The sunshine will be with us and temperatures in the mid to upper 60s for the afternoon. A lighter wind will stir the leaves around just a little bit.

Once the sun starts to set we’ll see the temperatures fade back into the 50s for the late evening hours.

A First Alert Weather Day is posted for the first frost potential of the season. Northern most communities could be in the mid to upper 30s moving into Monday morning. A Frost Advisory has been issued for those areas from 2:00 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Monday.

A Frost Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for Monday morning. (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

Monday is much of the same, just a tad bit warmer. We should return to the 70s for Monday afternoon.

Through the rest of the week we’ll build temperatures in the afternoon and keep the sunshine with us.

Limited rain chances are with us on Friday and Saturday.

Sunshine stays with us moving through much of next week. (WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.