Greek Fest returns to Knoxville for 44th year

By Evan Lasek
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Greek Fest returned for another year of fun, festivities and sharing culture with the city of Knoxville.

“We like to give back to the community through Greek Fest and it’s a way for our citizens in Knoxville to learn about our faith and learn about what we do,” said Peter Coromilas, a worker at Greek Fest.

All of the proceeds from Greek Fest go back to different charities. Having the turnout they have each year is a great way to celebrate culture and get in touch with the community.

“A lot of people know about it now because we have been here so long but there’s also people who don’t know about the Orthodox church or different aspects of the Greek culture and it helps them expand their horizons and you know maybe want to learn more and try different things,” said Stacy Tsakonas, a vendor with Papous Grocery.

The family aspect is very important to Greek Fest.

“It just is really an extension of the church into the culture aspect of it. So, to be able to share that with people who are here because they want to know more about us and about what happens in and outside the church and in our homes. It’s just such a rewarding celebration of culture,” Lori Liakonis, a vendor with Greek Pizza at the festival said.

At this year’s festival, there were 130 volunteers helping make sure the festival went as smoothly as possible. Everybody lent a hand and some have been either attending or working the festival for as long as they can remember.

“Oh, I love it. It kind of just feels like another home to me. I mean I just love everybody here. Everyone’s like family and it’s just a lot of fun. Everyone comes together; it’s a lot of fun,” Eleni Liakonis said.

Greek Fest ran from Oct. 20 to 22 at St. George Greek Orthodox Church.

