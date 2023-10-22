Loudon County deputies searching for Lenoir City teen
Bryson Jacob Aaron McCall has not been home since Saturday.
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Loudon County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking for the public’s help in finding missing Bryson Jacob Aaron McCall, 16.
McCall left his house off 2nd Avenue East at around 5:40 p.m. on Saturday. He was last seen walking near the Greenway walking trail.
McCall is 5′8″ with dark brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing grey shorts and a Lenoir City Panthers sweatshirt.
Anyone who sees him is urged to call the Loudon County E-911 Center at 865-458-9081.
