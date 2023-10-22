Loudon County deputies searching for Lenoir City teen

Bryson Jacob Aaron McCall has not been home since Saturday.
Bryson Jacob Aaron McCall, 16.
Bryson Jacob Aaron McCall, 16.(Loudon County Sheriff's Office)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Loudon County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking for the public’s help in finding missing Bryson Jacob Aaron McCall, 16.

McCall left his house off 2nd Avenue East at around 5:40 p.m. on Saturday. He was last seen walking near the Greenway walking trail.

McCall is 5′8″ with dark brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing grey shorts and a Lenoir City Panthers sweatshirt.

Anyone who sees him is urged to call the Loudon County E-911 Center at 865-458-9081.

Posted by Loudon County Sheriff's Office, TN. on Sunday, October 22, 2023

