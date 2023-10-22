Nashville police chief’s son suspected in shooting of 2 Tennessee officers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray) - Police are searching for a suspect alleged to have shot and wounded two police officers in La Vergne, Tennessee, on Saturday, WSMV reports.

Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake revealed that the suspect, identified as 38-year-old John Drake Jr., is his “estranged son.”

“I am shocked and deeply saddened to learn that my estranged son, with whom I have had very minimal contact over many years, is the suspect in this afternoon’s shooting of the two La Vergne police officers. My thoughts and prayers are with the two officers, who I understand are now in stable condition at Vanderbilt,” Drake said in a statement.

Drake Jr. is a convicted felon who “resorted to years of criminal activity,” his father said.

Drake Jr. is accused of shooting two officers at a Dollar General Saturday afternoon.

La Vergne Police Chief Moews said that one officer was shot in the shoulder, while the other was shot in the groin.

Moews says officers were reporting to call about a stolen car when officers confronted the suspect. Drake Jr. allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the two officers.

Drake Jr. was last seen wearing a black shirt with red lettering, gray pants and a black hat.

Around 10:45 p.m. the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide Blue Alert was issued for Drake Jr.

The city of La Vergne and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Drake Jr. is considered armed and “extremely” dangerous.

One officer was released from the hospital on Saturday evening. The second officer involved is still being evaluated by hospital and staff and is in stable condition, the city of La Vergne said.

Officials have not released the names of the officers who were shot.

“My heart goes out to Chief Drake, his family, and the two wounded LaVergne police officers. I know that despite our best efforts -- including in their early years -- we can’t be responsible for the choices of family members. I support Chief Drake and stand by him at this difficult time. He is the right Chief of Police for Nashville,” Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.