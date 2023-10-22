New details: Identities of officers allegedly shot by Metro police chief’s son released

Police continue their statewide search for the suspect, who was added to TBI’s Most Wanted list.
Officer Ashely Boleyjack (left) and Officer Gregory Kern (right)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT
LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The two officers who were allegedly shot by the son of Metro Nashville Police Department’s chief have been identified.

Police said on Oct. 21, Officer Ashely Boleyjack and Officer Gregory Kern were allegedly shot by John C. Drake, Jr., 38, who is still on the run and considered armed and dangerous.

Drake Jr. was added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted list on Sunday. He is wanted on two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

The suspect is accused of shooting the two officers at a Dollar General in La Vergne.

La Vergne Police Chief Christopher Moews said one officer was shot in the shoulder, and the other was shot in the groin.

The two officers were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where Kern remains in stable condition after overnight observation. Boleyjack was released on Saturday, according to the La Vergne Police Department.

“We are eternally grateful to the men and women who showed up to assist us in our time of need, especially to our La Vergne Fire Rescue Department who was the first on the scene to render medical aid to our officers,” Moews said. “We appreciate all of the support from our community and their cooperation throughout last night as we searched the area for our suspect.”

Statewide search efforts for Drake Jr. continue, according to police. Anyone who sees the suspect is asked to contact police. TBI said a reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

