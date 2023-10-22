One injured in Morristown shooting

Carl Antonio Davis Jr., 27 of Morristown, shot Jordan Suiter, 28, after the two argued at a party at 142 West Main Street, MPD officials said.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Oct. 22, 2023
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was injured in a shooting in Morristown early Sunday morning, according to the Morristown Police Department.

Carl Antonio Davis Jr., 27 of Morristown, shot Jordan Suiter, 28, after an argument between the two at a party at 142 West Main Street, MPD officials said.

Suiter was flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to MPD officials.

A third man there, Rex Mincy, 51, was charged with public intoxication.

