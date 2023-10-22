One injured in Morristown shooting
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was injured in a shooting in Morristown early Sunday morning, according to the Morristown Police Department.
Carl Antonio Davis Jr., 27 of Morristown, shot Jordan Suiter, 28, after an argument between the two at a party at 142 West Main Street, MPD officials said.
Suiter was flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to MPD officials.
A third man there, Rex Mincy, 51, was charged with public intoxication.
