Tennessee falls in AP College Football Poll

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The latest AP College Football Poll dropped on Sunday, and Tennessee has moved down.

The Vols are now number 21.

Last week, they moved up three spots to No. 17 after a late-game win against Texas A&M.

The fall comes after a failed second half against Alabama where the Crimson Tide won the game, 34-20.

The Vols now face another on-the-road test against Kentucky on Oct. 28. The kickoff time for that game is set for 7:00 p.m.

