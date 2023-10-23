Cold start but a warming trend ahead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The weather is quiet, and gradually getting warmer in the afternoons, but that’s after this morning’s cold start with patchy frost.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s clear with a Frost Advisory for Northeast Tennessee, Southeastern Kentucky, and the Smoky Mountains. (It’s frosty on the Plateau too, but after several frosts they stop issuing these advisories as growing season has come to an end.) The Valley is still chilly, but not as cold with a low around 41 degrees in Knoxville. We have patches of fog

It’s a beautiful, sunny day to start the week, with a good climb to a few degrees above average today. Knoxville warms to around 73 degrees, with a northerly breeze 5 to 10 mph. We have some great days to get outside this week, BUT they’re getting warmer and winds increase late week, so you might want to get some yardwork done earlier in the week.

Tonight is mostly clear, and not as cold but still chilly at 44 degrees. We’ll have patchy fog again tomorrow morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

The next several afternoons are well above average. High pressure is taking over, so that let’s the heat build day to day and keeps active weather at bay.

We’re aimed at upper 70s for the afternoons Tuesday and Wednesday, and we can easily high 80 degrees Thursday! The mornings are mild, but still gradually warming as well, the afternoon sunshine makes for a bigger climb over “normal”.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, warm afternoons continue on into next week! We will see a few more clouds Friday and Saturday, but only stray rain makes it through this ridge of high pressure. Just beyond the 8-day forecast, we’re monitoring for some showers to make it into parts of our area for Halloween.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.