Let’s Get Cooking | Everything Bagel Cheeseball

This tasty treat is the perfect appetizer for a Halloween get-together!
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Prep Time: 15 minutes

Total Time: 15 minutes

Servings: 8

Ingredients

  • 1 package (8-ounce) cream cheese softened
  • 1/2 cup sour cream
  • 2 tbsp prepared horseradish
  • 1 cup finely shredded sharp cheddar cheese
  • 2 scallions chopped
  • 6 slices bacon cooked and chopped
  • About 1/2 cup Everything But the Bagel seasoning blend
  • Bagel chips and/or crackers for serving

Instructions

  1. In a bowl, mix together the cream cheese, sour cream, horseradish, cheddar cheese, scallions, and bacon. Form the mixture into a ball, wrap with plastic wrap, and chill for an hour.
  2. Once the cheeseball has set, roll it into the Everything But the Bagel seasoning blend to evenly coat.
  3. To make your cheeseball resemble a pumpkin, add a real or faux pumpkin stem to the top. Then use the tip of a chopstick or the back of a butter knife to create grooves.
  4. Serve with bagel chips and crackers.

