Let’s Get Cooking | Everything Bagel Cheeseball

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This tasty treat is the perfect appetizer for a Halloween get-together!

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Total Time: 15 minutes

Servings: 8

Ingredients

About 1/2 cup Everything But the Bagel seasoning blend

Instructions

In a bowl, mix together the cream cheese, sour cream, horseradish, cheddar cheese, scallions, and bacon. Form the mixture into a ball, wrap with plastic wrap, and chill for an hour.

Once the cheeseball has set, roll it into the Everything But the Bagel seasoning blend to evenly coat.

To make your cheeseball resemble a pumpkin, add a real or faux pumpkin stem to the top. Then use the tip of a chopstick or the back of a butter knife to create grooves.