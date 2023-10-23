Let’s Get Cooking | Everything Bagel Cheeseball
This tasty treat is the perfect appetizer for a Halloween get-together!
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Prep Time: 15 minutes
Total Time: 15 minutes
Servings: 8
Ingredients
- 1 package (8-ounce) cream cheese softened
- 1/2 cup sour cream
- 2 tbsp prepared horseradish
- 1 cup finely shredded sharp cheddar cheese
- 2 scallions chopped
- 6 slices bacon cooked and chopped
- About 1/2 cup Everything But the Bagel seasoning blend
- Bagel chips and/or crackers for serving
Instructions
- In a bowl, mix together the cream cheese, sour cream, horseradish, cheddar cheese, scallions, and bacon. Form the mixture into a ball, wrap with plastic wrap, and chill for an hour.
- Once the cheeseball has set, roll it into the Everything But the Bagel seasoning blend to evenly coat.
- To make your cheeseball resemble a pumpkin, add a real or faux pumpkin stem to the top. Then use the tip of a chopstick or the back of a butter knife to create grooves.
- Serve with bagel chips and crackers.
