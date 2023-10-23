Life of fallen U.S. Army Spc. Jeremy Daniel Evans celebrated in Knoxville

The Gibbs High School graduate was killed in a roll over crash during a training exercise in Alaska.
The Gibbs High School graduate was killed in a roll over crash during a training exercise in...
The Gibbs High School graduate was killed in a roll over crash during a training exercise in Alaska.(WVLT)
By Lexi Lepof
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The community joined together on Sunday to celebrate the life of United States Army Spc. Jeremy Daniel Evans. The Gibbs High School graduate was killed in a rollover crash during a training exercise in Alaska.

“Jeremy was the type of guy that if he was your friend, he’d go above and beyond what was necessary,” said Clear Springs Baptist Church Rev. Justin Pratt.

Evans was stationed in Alaska for two years. He lived there with his wife and high school sweetheart, Sloane, whom he met during their time in the Gibbs High School Marching Band.

Family and friends from near and far shared memories with Pratt about the 23-year-old. Several of Evans’ fellow soldiers from Alaska made the trip to East Tennessee for the service.

“As they were telling me, he had a comical charisma about him that could make you laugh at an instant,” Pratt said.

People who didn’t know Evans personally came out to pay their respects to him. Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs and Congressman Tim Burchett spoke during the service.

“We ask so much from our servicemen and women and then, unfortunately, I don’t think we give them too much when they get out, if they’re lucky to get out,” Burchett said.

Evans will be buried in East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery on Monday.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
The man was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center after being shot on W....
Man killed in deadly Knoxville shooting, police say
Rural Metro Fire crews responded to a house fire in East Knox County on Saturday.
Rural Metro crews on scene of house fire
The woman posted about the date at Fontaine’s Oyster House on TikTok, saying the man asked her...
Man skips out on paying tab after woman orders 48 oysters on first date
Media members were allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaugh's Moselle...
Moselle, the former Murdaugh estate, is listed for sale again

Latest News

Car fire at Cades Cove causes temporary delays
Car fire at Cades Cove causes temporary delays
Patchy frost for some heading out the door Monday morning
Chilly start Monday ahead of a warmer afternoon
Carl Antonio Davis Jr., 27 of Morristown, shot Jordan Suiter, 28, after the two argued at a...
One injured in Morristown shooting
The Tennessee Vols go head to head against Alabama's Crimson Tide
Tennessee falls in AP College Football Poll