Life of fallen U.S. Army Spc. Jeremy Daniel Evans celebrated in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The community joined together on Sunday to celebrate the life of United States Army Spc. Jeremy Daniel Evans. The Gibbs High School graduate was killed in a rollover crash during a training exercise in Alaska.

“Jeremy was the type of guy that if he was your friend, he’d go above and beyond what was necessary,” said Clear Springs Baptist Church Rev. Justin Pratt.

Evans was stationed in Alaska for two years. He lived there with his wife and high school sweetheart, Sloane, whom he met during their time in the Gibbs High School Marching Band.

Family and friends from near and far shared memories with Pratt about the 23-year-old. Several of Evans’ fellow soldiers from Alaska made the trip to East Tennessee for the service.

“As they were telling me, he had a comical charisma about him that could make you laugh at an instant,” Pratt said.

People who didn’t know Evans personally came out to pay their respects to him. Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs and Congressman Tim Burchett spoke during the service.

“We ask so much from our servicemen and women and then, unfortunately, I don’t think we give them too much when they get out, if they’re lucky to get out,” Burchett said.

Evans will be buried in East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery on Monday.

